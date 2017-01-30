If you fill up your vehicle today in Nunavut, you may be paying a little less at the pump.
The Government of Nunavut's fuel prices for 2017 go into effect as of today. It says global fuel prices contributed to lower fuel prices at home.
This year the prices are the same in all communities across a region, a change from past years. A spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the change "transfers the costs of operations to Nunavummiut in an equitable manner."
The biggest savings for home heating oil is for Kugaaruk. People there will pay almost 19 cents less per litre this year.
Iqaluit:
- gas: *
- diesel (heating): 0.8129
- diesel (vehicle): *
*prices available at vendors
Baffin (excluding Iqaluit):
- gas: 1.1158
- diesel (heating): 1.0178
- diesel (vehicle): 1.1668
Kivalliq:
- gas: 1.0996
- diesel (heating): 0.9875
- diesel (vehicle): 1.1404
Kitikmeot:
- gas: 1.1549
- diesel (heating): 1.0698
- diesel (vehicle): 1.2141
