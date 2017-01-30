Gas prices across Nunavut are being harmonized across communities in each of the territory's regions. (The Associated Press)

If you fill up your vehicle today in Nunavut, you may be paying a little less at the pump.

The Government of Nunavut's fuel prices for 2017 go into effect as of today. It says global fuel prices contributed to lower fuel prices at home.

This year the prices are the same in all communities across a region, a change from past years. A spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the change "transfers the costs of operations to Nunavummiut in an equitable manner."

The biggest savings for home heating oil is for Kugaaruk. People there will pay almost 19 cents less per litre this year.

Iqaluit:

gas: *

diesel (heating): 0.8129

diesel (vehicle): *

*prices available at vendors

Baffin (excluding Iqaluit):

gas: 1.1158

diesel (heating): 1.0178

diesel (vehicle): 1.1668

Kivalliq:

gas: 1.0996

diesel (heating): 0.9875

diesel (vehicle): 1.1404

Kitikmeot: