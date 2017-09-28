With a day left to submit declarations of candidacy for Nunavut's Oct. 30 territorial election, some familiar faces have thrown their hats into the ring.

As of Thursday, at 4 p.m. ET, 34 candidates have been confirmed by Elections Nunavut.

Four constituencies still have no candidates declared but the incumbent MLAs in two of those — Baker Lake and Netsilik — have previously announced that they will seek re-election.

There are no political parties at the territorial level to help seek out candidates to run in Nunavut's 22 constituencies.

Nunavut uses a consensus-style government, which means all candidates run as independents. The premier and cabinet are elected by MLAs at a forum a few weeks after the election, not directly by the electorate.

There are a number of high-profile faces among the candidates who have already declared.

Jack Anawak has returned to his home community of Naujaat to try and win the seat in the Aivilik constituency, made up of the communities of Coral Harbour and Naujaat. In the 2013 territorial election, he ran in the new constituency of Iqaluit-Niaqunnggu, but came in fourth with only 66 votes.

Anawak is a former Liberal Nunavut MP, but ran for the NDP in the 2015 federal election.

Jerry Natanine is running in the constituency of Uqqummiut, which represents the communities of Clyde River and Qikiqtarjuaq. Natanine is the former mayor of Clyde River and was the face of the community's Supreme Court fight for meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups.

Natanine has made past attempts to get into federal politics, seeking the NDP nomination in the 2015 federal election. At the time, he told CBC he was not selected due to controversial social media posts.

He also was disqualified from running for re-election as mayor after inadvertently owing money to the hamlet at the time of nominations.

Former Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated President Cathy Towtongie is running in Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet. She served three terms as the head of the organization that represents Inuit in Nunavut.

The deadline to submit a declaration of candidacy is Friday at 2 p.m. Candidates can also withdraw by 5 p.m.

Below is a list of individuals who have had their declarations of candidacy accepted by Elections Nunavut as of Thursday morning. An asterisk indicates an incumbent.

Aivilik (Coral Harbour and Naujaat)

Jack Anawak

Aggu (Igloolik)

Jerome Sheaves

Matt Teed

Richard Amarualik

​Paul Quassa*

Amittuq (Igloolik and Hall Beach)

Solomon Angugasak Allurut

Paul Haulli

George Quviq Qulaut*

Arviat North-Whale Cove

George Kuksuk*

John Main

Arviat South

Joe Savikataaq*

Cambridge Bay

Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak

Pamela Gross

Gjoa Haven

Tony Akoak*

Paul Puqiqnak

Hudson Bay (Sanikiluaq)

Peter Kattuk

Allan Rumbolt*

Iqaluit-Manirajak

Adam Arreak Lightstone

Monica Ell-Kanayuk*

Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu

Pat Angnakak*

Franco Buscemi

​Anne Crawford

Iqaluit-Sinaa

Paul Okalik*

Cindy Rennie

Iqaluit-Tasiluk

George Hickes*

Quttiktuq (Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord and Resolute)

Rachel A. Qitsualik-Tinsley

Leo Eecherk

Rankin Inlet North - Chesterfield Inlet

Cedric Autut

Tom Sammurtok*

Cathy Towtongie

Rankin Inlet South

Alexander Sammurtok*

South Baffin

David Joanasie*

Tununiq (Pond Inlet)

Joe Enook

Jeannie Mills

Uqqummiut (Clyde River and Qikiqtarjuaq)

Jerry Natanine

Constituencies with no declared candidates: Baker Lake, Kugluktuk, Netsilik (Taloyoak and Kugaaruk), Pangnirtung