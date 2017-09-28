With a day left to submit declarations of candidacy for Nunavut's Oct. 30 territorial election, some familiar faces have thrown their hats into the ring.
As of Thursday, at 4 p.m. ET, 34 candidates have been confirmed by Elections Nunavut.
Four constituencies still have no candidates declared but the incumbent MLAs in two of those — Baker Lake and Netsilik — have previously announced that they will seek re-election.
There are no political parties at the territorial level to help seek out candidates to run in Nunavut's 22 constituencies.
Nunavut uses a consensus-style government, which means all candidates run as independents. The premier and cabinet are elected by MLAs at a forum a few weeks after the election, not directly by the electorate.
There are a number of high-profile faces among the candidates who have already declared.
Jack Anawak has returned to his home community of Naujaat to try and win the seat in the Aivilik constituency, made up of the communities of Coral Harbour and Naujaat. In the 2013 territorial election, he ran in the new constituency of Iqaluit-Niaqunnggu, but came in fourth with only 66 votes.
Anawak is a former Liberal Nunavut MP, but ran for the NDP in the 2015 federal election.
Jerry Natanine is running in the constituency of Uqqummiut, which represents the communities of Clyde River and Qikiqtarjuaq. Natanine is the former mayor of Clyde River and was the face of the community's Supreme Court fight for meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups.
Natanine has made past attempts to get into federal politics, seeking the NDP nomination in the 2015 federal election. At the time, he told CBC he was not selected due to controversial social media posts.
He also was disqualified from running for re-election as mayor after inadvertently owing money to the hamlet at the time of nominations.
Former Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated President Cathy Towtongie is running in Rankin Inlet North-Chesterfield Inlet. She served three terms as the head of the organization that represents Inuit in Nunavut.
The deadline to submit a declaration of candidacy is Friday at 2 p.m. Candidates can also withdraw by 5 p.m.
Below is a list of individuals who have had their declarations of candidacy accepted by Elections Nunavut as of Thursday morning. An asterisk indicates an incumbent.
Aivilik (Coral Harbour and Naujaat)
- Jack Anawak
Aggu (Igloolik)
- Jerome Sheaves
- Matt Teed
- Richard Amarualik
- Paul Quassa*
Amittuq (Igloolik and Hall Beach)
- Solomon Angugasak Allurut
- Paul Haulli
- George Quviq Qulaut*
Arviat North-Whale Cove
- George Kuksuk*
- John Main
Arviat South
- Joe Savikataaq*
Cambridge Bay
- Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak
- Pamela Gross
Gjoa Haven
- Tony Akoak*
- Paul Puqiqnak
Hudson Bay (Sanikiluaq)
- Peter Kattuk
- Allan Rumbolt*
Iqaluit-Manirajak
- Adam Arreak Lightstone
- Monica Ell-Kanayuk*
Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu
- Pat Angnakak*
- Franco Buscemi
- Anne Crawford
Iqaluit-Sinaa
- Paul Okalik*
- Cindy Rennie
Iqaluit-Tasiluk
- George Hickes*
Quttiktuq (Arctic Bay, Grise Fiord and Resolute)
- Rachel A. Qitsualik-Tinsley
- Leo Eecherk
Rankin Inlet North - Chesterfield Inlet
- Cedric Autut
- Tom Sammurtok*
- Cathy Towtongie
Rankin Inlet South
- Alexander Sammurtok*
South Baffin
- David Joanasie*
Tununiq (Pond Inlet)
- Joe Enook
- Jeannie Mills
Uqqummiut (Clyde River and Qikiqtarjuaq)
- Jerry Natanine
Constituencies with no declared candidates: Baker Lake, Kugluktuk, Netsilik (Taloyoak and Kugaaruk), Pangnirtung