Nunavut educators will see yearly pay raises and more chances for professional development as part of a new collective agreement.

The Nunavut Teachers' Association and Government of Nunavut signed the deal on Thursday.

The agreement guarantees a series of wage increases amounting to one per cent in the first year, one per cent in the second year, two per cent in the third year and two per cent in the fourth year. The first wage increase will be retroactive to July 2017.

Inuit culture and language specialists will see a pay upgrade, as their salaries will move up the salary grid.

The Inuktut Allowance, for teachers who are proficient in Inuktitut or Inuinnaqtun, will rise from $1,200 to $1,500 per year. This money is spent on activities related to teaching.

Nunavut Education Minister David Joanasie, left, Nunavut Teachers' Association president John Fanjoy and Nunavut Finance Minister David Akeeagok sign a new collective agreement for teachers in the territory on March 1, 2018 . (Submitted by Nunavut Teachers' Association)

Nunavut Finance Minister David Akeeagok said he was pleased to see co-operation during the bargaining process, according to a Government of Nunavut news release.

Teachers' association president John Fanjoy said his organization is looking forward to working with the territorial government toward a "bilingual education system delivered by qualified teachers," according to the statement.

The agreement expires on June 30, 2021.