A week and a half after being sworn in, Nunavut's new Premier Paul Quassa has brought in new people and re-assigned others, shuffling the government's senior management.

"A new executive council means a fresh start for our territory," said Quassa in a news release. "It's also a time to re-evaluate and re-align our senior management to ensure program effectiveness... within the public service."

Bernie MacIsaac will take over Sherri Rowe's position as deputy minister of the Department of Economic Development and Transportation.

Rebekah Williams, who was promoted to be the deputy minister for Family Services in 2014, will no longer work with the government. Williams is replaced by Yvonne Niego, who was formerly assistant deputy minister of Justice.

Chris D'Arcy, deputy minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs, is replaced by Kathy Okpik starting immediately.

Okpik was previously the deputy minister for Education — which will now be filled by John MacDonald.

Pauloosie Suvega will now be the deputy minister of Environment, while Louise Flaherty takes Suvega's old job as deputy minister of Culture and Heritage.

Premier Quassa has also appointed Joe Kunuk as his principal secretary. Hillary Casey is now the press secretary for his office.

Elaine Uppahuak-Prusky will be the new president of Nunavut Arctic College, replacing Kunuk.

Quassa thanked the outgoing senior managers in the news release, saying their contributions were "truly appreciated."