Nunavut's coroner's office is investigating, after a 28-year-old woman was found dead in Iqaluit on the weekend.

In a press release, Iqaluit RCMP say they received a report of an unresponsive adult woman "on the land in the Happy Valley area" at about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Police and the Chief Coroner went to where the woman was found.

The woman was pronounced dead by the coroner's office, which has ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.

RCMP have not released the woman's name.