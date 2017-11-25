Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller plan to visit every region in Nunavut — all in search of some hearty seal, char and turbot recipes.

The two already visited Iqaluit, Clyde River and Pangnirtung, where they also attended a community feast.

"People love to talk about food so once we start talking about food, we find the conversation rolls quite easily," said Anderson.

The women are collecting stories and recipes from Nunavummiut to create a cookbook, in partnership with the territorial government's Fisheries and Sealing Division.

After, the government will help distribute the cookbooks for free across the territory.

It's a project to help support the fishing and sealing industries in Nunavut by increasing local demand for the products, says Jade Owen, spokesperson for Fisheries and Sealing.

"The possibilities for a cookbook on country food, or food in general from the North [are] endless," said Owen.

"It's not necessarily gonna look like a Jamie Oliver cookbook or something like that. It'll be something tailored a bit more to the region," said VanVeller.

VanVeller (left) and Anderson at a feast in Pangnirtung, Nunavut. (Submitted by Lindsay Anderson)

The cookbook will not only highlight recipes, but also the stories of the land and the people who submitted it.

"The food here is unique, so the book should be unique," added Anderson.

Idea from Rankin Inlet

The idea stemmed from a cross-country project Anderson and VanVeller completed in 2013.

"The two of us did a road trip across Canada. And our goal was to seek out and share interesting stories of Canadian food culture," said Anderson.

They travelled to all 10 provinces and the three territories and produced a book with 114 recipes.

"We went to Rankin Inlet on that trip, and it was somebody that we met there that recommend us to work on this project," said Anderson.

So far, they've received quite a few variations of seal stew recipes.

"Somebody said, 'My mother liked to put a cup of seal blood in,' or somebody else said, 'We like to add seaweed to ours,'" said Anderson.

They encourage anyone that's interested to contact them with stories, recipes, and ways to cook the country food.

"It doesn't have to be fancy or revolutionary," said Anderson. "We're just happy to hear stories."

Both women hope to visit more communities across Nunavut for recipes in the coming months "to represent as much Nunavut as possible," said VanVeller.

To contact them, email cookbook.nu@gmail.com.