Communities across Nunavut are rallying to support the families of three men believed to have died after falling through the ice near Whale Cove.

On Saturday, four men fell through the ice while on a cargo run from Rankin Inlet to Arviat in a Bombardier snow machine. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, two men are believed to have died and the other survived.

All the men are from Rankin Inlet and are between 27 and 55 years old.

RCMP divers are on their way to the scene to recover the bodies of the missing men.

The men were travelling in a Bombardier-built snow machine, similar to the one shown here.

The men were remembered at church services Sunday and community groups have raised thousands to help the families cover expenses. Coral Harbour, a community about 500-kilometres northeast of Whale Cove, raised nearly $2,000 by Monday evening.

Molly Angootealuk is helping organize a fundraiser. (submitted by Molly Angootealuk)

"I know it's hard losing a loved one," said Molly Angootealuk, who helped organize a raffle in Coral Harbour. "Sometimes you don't know where to turn to. It's hard. We'd like to help as a community."

Other fundraising events for the family are also being posted on social media. All the money will be going to the family in the next few days.

"It's just that we want to help," Angootealuk said. "We're sending our love and prayers to the family."