An event celebrating Nunavut authors and their importance to the community gets underway Sunday afternoon in Iqaluit.
The Nunavut Author Event is scheduled to take place at the Frobisher Inn, with around a dozen writers on hand for a book signing and other activities.
"Basically [it's] a celebration of Nunavummiut authors, of Inuit authors, the northern story, northern perspectives and why it's so important to have stories told by people that live in the North," said Neil Christopher, one of the managing partners of Inhabit Media, the publisher of these authors.
Among the authors attending is Jesse Mike. She said it's great, especially for children, that there are stories based on the territory, their surroundings, language, culture and customs — whether they are traditional stories or not.
- Nunavut children's book nominated for award
- Why author Aviaq Johnston's stories are rooted in the Arctic
"People who look like me, or sound like me, or eat like me, and have names like me ... that is something that is so crucial and not something we grew up with," Mike said. "I'm so grateful that my daughter gets to grow up with that."
Mike co-authored the book Families with Kerry McCluskey. It's a look at the different kinds of family structures that exist in Nunavut — nuclear, blended, single parent and more.
"It just worked very well," McCluskey said of their collaboration. "We worked well together."
While she has been a writer since she was a child, McCluskey said it wasn't until her son was born that she started thinking about children's books. Now, her son plays a big role in the writing process.
"Whenever I am working on a project, I am working on it with him, reading him drafts, looking at his reactions, seeing what he thinks about it and then changing it around to suit him more," she said. "He's a very important person in these projects."
- Nunavut island stars in children's book about Mars
- 12 Canadian picture books to look forward to in the first half of 2018
Along with Families, McCluskey will see another one of her books launched at Sunday's event — Sukaq and the Raven. It's based on a traditional creation from her co-author and Inuit storyteller Roy Goose.
The staff at Inhabit Media wanted to come up with creative imagery for Sukaq and the Raven, so they hired artists to design dioramas that could then be photographed.
"These are photographs of this physical structure that was made, layered floating artwork, almost like a mobile," Christopher said. "If you look at the book quickly, you might not notice it. But if you look at it carefully, you see these little strings."
The dioramas were created, photographed and then taken apart again before the next one was built.
McCluskey said she doesn't have the words to describe how she felt seeing the finished product.
"You hold it in your hands, you open the pages, you look at the beautiful, beautiful illustrations and it's just beyond rewarding," she said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.