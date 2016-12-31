Two high profile Nunavut politicians resigned in 2016, another went missing and an age-old shipwreck was discovered, but not without controversy.

As 2016 draws to an end, here's a look back at some of the top stories capturing headlines in Nunavut.

Tootoo resigns

"I made a mistake and regrettably engaged in a consensual but inappropriate relationship, and that is why I resigned."

The resignation of Nunavut's newly-elected Member of Parliament in May blindesided many, created rumours and calls for his resignation and ended up with Hunter Tootoo sitting as an independent MP.

Earlier that month, Tootoo was mingling with United States President Barack Obama, clad in a sealskin tie.

But on May 31, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office announced he had resigned from his position as minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, stepped down from the Liberal caucus and would be entering rehab for addictions treatment.

Tootoo later gave an apology, citing an inappropriate workplace relationship as the impetus for his sudden resignation.

Hunter Tootoo apologizes for 'inappropriate relationship'1:31

Okalik resigns

Tootoo was not the only high profile Nunavut politician to resign from a cabinet position in 2016.

Former premier Paul Okalik announced in March he would be stepping down as Nunavut's Health Minister, citing the territory's push to open a beer and wine store in Iqaluit.

"My name is Paul, and I'm an alcoholic," he said during a sitting of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly.

'This morning, I informed my colleagues I cannot continue as a minister under the current circumstances,' Paul Okalik said before resigning as Health Minister. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

"I cannot support an institution of selling beer and wine in my community, while we don't have the facilities to support those who may not be able to combat their addictions."

The territory says it's on track to open a beer and wine store in 2017.

Lost on the tundra

For a week, Nunavut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak and two of his family members were missing, lost on Baffin Island. Their story of survival: using a small knife to build an igloo, while being hounded by a wolf, made national headlines.

Uqqummiut MLA Pauloosie Keyootak and two other travellers haven't been seen since last Tuesday, when they left Iqaluit for Pangnirtung. (CBC)

"I was mostly worried about if one of us were to freeze to death first, how would the others react?" He told CBC News following his rescue.

Another rescue, this one at sea, captured the attention of the country and, thankfully,the Danish navy.

The fishing vessel Saputi struck ice and took on water in the middle of the Davis Strait. (Nataaqnaq Fisheries)

The crew of the F/V Saputi – including 7 Nunavummiut – ran into ice in the Davis Strait. The vessel, leaning on its side, would receive help from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre by helicopter and an escort by the Danish navy to Greenland.

Long lost ship finally found

Perhaps the biggest find in 2016 was the discovery of HMS Terror, the second long lost ship from Sir John Franklin's ill-fated Arctic expedition. The Terror was discovered at the bottom of, yes, Terror Bay, thanks to a tip from Sammy Kogvik from Gjoa Haven, who said he came across what he thought might have been a mast from the ship.

A 19th-century engraving showing HMS Terror. The ship was found in 'pristine condition' in early September. But now the discovery is under review. (Engraving by George Back)

Though the Arctic Research Foundation discovered the ship, it took eight days before it informed the federal government. It was later reported that the foundation did not have the proper permits to look in Terror Bay, and now, the finding is under investigation.

Clyde River vs. seismic testing

It's being dubbed Nunavut's David vs. Goliath: a small hamlet taking on big industry, as Clyde River took its seismic testing battle to the Supreme Court in Ottawa. A decision is expected in 2017.

Suicide strategy

A strategy for Inuit, by Inuit, to prevent suicide — Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami unveiled its plan this summer, and received funding from the federal government to make it happen.

"I look forward to working with all of you to create a better future for all Inuit," said ITK president Natan Obed.

The plan calls on more access to mental health services and focuses on nurturing Inuit youth.

NTI election

After a blizzard delayed election results, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. has a new leader. Aluki Kotierk was elected president.

So what does 2017 have in store for Nunavut?

The High Arctic Research Station in Cambridge Bay is set to open. So is Iqaluit's multi-million dollar airport, along with its aquatic centre. And, after watching Northwest Territories and Yukon elect new leaders in 2015 and 2016, Nunavut will head to the polls for their own territorial election in October.