The Government of Nunavut is reminding people about a recall on certain models of Remington rifles.

The recall, issued in 2014, is for Remington Model 700 and Model Seven rifles that were made between May 1, 2006 and April 9, 2014, and that have an X-Mark Pro (XMP) trigger.

A fault with the trigger mechanism could cause an unintended discharge that could lead to injury or death.

An episode of 60 Minutes aired last Sunday about the 2014 recall and a subsequent class action lawsuit.

In a news release Friday, the Government of Nunavut says people who have one of these rifles are advised to stop using it immediately.

If you are unsure whether or not your rifle is included in this recall, contact your local wildlife office or the Territorial Firearms Office at 867-975-4487 or 1-800-731-4000 ext. 8002.

The territorial government advises people to contact the Remington Arms Company for more information about the recall and how to get the trigger mechanism replaced for free.