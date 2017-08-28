The Kativik School Board in Nunavik is calling it good news. Secondary school students in Nunavik can now receive standard Quebec high school diplomas when they graduate.

Between 2015 and 2017, Nunavik high school graduates did not receive standard secondary school diplomas. Instead, they received certificates of equivalence.

This was because the Quebec Ministry of Education said the Kativik School Board had failed to revise its curriculum in math and science by a 2012 to 2013 school year deadline to match new standards set in 2000.

But now, according to the school board, its programs have be reevaluated and they meet provincial requirements.

Just in time for new school year

"The Kativik School Board is glad to inform Nunavimmiut that as of the current school year, students who complete their secondary studies will receive a Secondary Studies Diploma from the Quebec Ministry of Education," states an Aug. 25 press release.

The Kativik school board stopped issuing standard high school diplomas in 2015, but said at the time that the province could move forward on accrediting Nunavik's high school math and science curriculum if it would only make it a priority. (Kativik School Board)

Some students were concerned their diplomas weren't "real" because they were issued as "attestations of equivalency" rather than as standard diplomas.

They said their education could have left them at a disadvantage compared to other graduates in the province.

The situation was aggravated by the fact that students and parents only learned high school diplomas were no longer the standard Quebec secondary school diplomas issued elsewhere in the province after a group of parents forced the issue at a school board meeting in May.

Those parents had heard about it after the issue was raised in the Quebec legislature.

At the time, the school board apologized for its failure to communicate, but said part of the blame for the failure to meet the deadline to adjust curriculum lay with the province. The school board said the province hadn't committed the resources required to allow the school board to meet its deadline.

In Friday's press release, Kativik School Board president Alicie Nalukturuk did not outline specific changes to the curriculum that brought it up to provincial requirements, but she did state that the province had signed off on it.

"The school board's programs [in mathematics and science] were examined by the Ministry of Education and determined to be at par with the programs offered in the rest of the province," she said.

Nunavik students will face two final exams before graduating with a full diploma: the Quebec ministerial exam in mathematics and a Kativik school-board designed year-end exam in science and technology.

The board is pledging its full support to help students pass their final exams, and is working on a solution for students who didn't receive full diplomas between 2015 and 2017.