Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. wants Nunavut Inuit to fill out the Aboriginal Peoples Survey when Statistics Canada employees come knocking over the next few months.

NTI has a reason for their encouragement: alongside the governments of Nunavut and Canada, NTI created questions for a Nunavut-specific supplemental section.

"It's really important to develop more programs to see how we can increase Inuit employment in Nunavut," said Marie Belleau, legal counsel with NTI.

The supplement stems from the 2015 settlement of the lawsuit between the land claims organization and Canada.

"Part of the settlement agreement said that there would be a portion of questions in this Aboriginal Peoples Survey that relates to Inuit employment and that's a very important part of our Nunavut Agreement," Belleau said.

The questions relate to Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement, which deals with Inuit employment in government.

They relate to "Inuit interest, availability and preparedness for government work, but also other types of work," said Belleau.

Other questions focus on skills, job experience, barriers to employment and language used in the workplace.

The information, Belleau said, will be used "to see how could we increase Inuit employment in government and in general."

Surveys start this week

The Aboriginal Peoples Survey happens every five years. This year's theme is about participation in the economy.

The survey will be administered door-to-door, starting this week and continuing through June.

Belleau said Statistics Canada is hiring for this process on an ongoing basis. NTI encourages people to apply if they are looking for work.