A Yellowknife-based power distribution company is warning the public not to believe a text message scam that offers a reimbursement.

The message also includes a link that leads to a banking information request.

"It seems like a lot of people received the text message," said Lori Burrill, a supervisor with Northland Utilities.

"There were a lot of comments on Facebook, we received quite a few calls and emails this morning from customers just enquiring if it's legit or not."

She estimates half the company's staff got the text message as well.

The company advises people not to click on the link, and to contact the RCMP if confidential information has already been shared.

Not the first time

It appears both customers and non-customers have been receiving the scam. Burrill said a non-customer living in Rankin Inlet got the text. But she believes Northland Utilities' database has not been stolen.

The company has been the victim of scammers at least three times, by phone and emails, in the past, Burrill said. But this is the first scam by text. "We do not obviously do anything by text message with our customers and even by email, we don't do a lot. It would be more by phone.

"But if they ever have any question or they're concerned and wondering if it's legit we would suggest that they hang up and that they call us back just to confirm that it is legit."

Contact Northland Utilities at 1-867-873-4865.