Northerners sport jerseys in support of Humboldt Broncos

Across the country today, Canadians are taking part in "jersey day" — wearing hockey jerseys in a show of solidarity with the family and friends of those lost and injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a transport truck this weekend.

Those across the North are no exception. Take a look at some shots from jersey day — from Whitehorse to Baker Lake, Nunavut, in our gallery.

Eddie and Sidney Johnson sport their Winnipeg Jets jersey in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Katie Johnson)

Sue-Anne Gibbons, of Iqaluit, submitted this photo of her and her panik — or, daughter — wearing their Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys. (Submitted by Sue-Anne Gibbons)

Lori Lafferty's grandson sports a Team Canada jersey in Hay River, N.W.T. (Submitted by Lori Lafferty)

Joachim Ayaruak is decked out in a red, white and blue Rankin Inlet, Nunavut jersey. (Submitted by Joachim Ayaruak)

Kaileigh Vaneltsi, left, Desmond Koe and Jacob Vaneltsi sport their jerseys in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Submitted by Shannon Vaneltsi)

Karen Brown shared this photo from Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, N.W.T. (Submitted by Karen Brown)