Northerners sport jerseys in support of Humboldt Broncos
Across the North, residents are wearing jerseys to honour the 16 people who died after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a transport truck.
Across the country today, Canadians are taking part in "jersey day" — wearing hockey jerseys in a show of solidarity with the family and friends of those lost and injured when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a transport truck this weekend.
Those across the North are no exception. Take a look at some shots from jersey day — from Whitehorse to Baker Lake, Nunavut, in our gallery.