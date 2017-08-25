A investiture ceremony in Ottawa on Friday marked the appointments of Yellowknife's Marie Wilson; Tanya Tagaq, originally from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut; and Iqaluit artist Mathew Nuqingaq, to the Order of Canada.

Wilson was appointed to the Order of Canada in July, 2016, while Tagaq and Nuqingaq were named to the order in December.

Wilson, a former director and CBC news in the North, and most recently one of three commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), said the "extraordinary" honour is something she shares with all survivors of Canada's residential school system and with "all CBC'ers."

"For me, what it underscores… is that the work of the TRC has been acknowledged as being of national significance," Wilson said. "And also that my many years of work in communications and with CBC North has been recognized for the great value I think it has because it's been such an important contributor to life in the North."

Wilson, originally from Petrolia, Ont., came North in the early 1980's and was the CBC's sole host, reporter and writer for all three territories and northern Quebec for a weekly TV news show produced out of Vancouver.

After being named director of northern programming, Wilson brought TV programming to the territories with the creation of CBC Northbeat and CBC Igaalaq — the North's news show in Inuktitut. Both programs remain the core of CBC television in the North.

Core to Wilson's journalism was the idea of giving people the information they need to make informed decisions in their own lives.

The same principle guided her time on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. She said she recognized the importance of a believed the public record of people's experience of residential school.

"If Canadians actually knew what happened, the would be properly outraged and would be prodded to take good corrective action," she said. "That's what I see happening… throughout the country."

Nunavut artists honoured

Tanya Tagaq is an internationally renowned Inuk songwriter and singer from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. She rose to prominence through her throat singing, a traditional Inuit singing discipline. She has been a vocal proponent of Indigenous rights, especially surrounding Inuit culture and its traditional way of life.

Tanya Tagaq performs at the Junos in July, 2017. Tagaq is one of three Northerners who was officially inducted into the Order of Canada in Ottawa on Friday.

"She continues to empower an entire generation of Indigenous youth throughout the Canadian Arctic and beyond," reads a statement from the office fo the Governor General of Canada.

Mathew Nuqingaq, is an Iqaluit jewelry maker and drum dancer whose designs "bridge contemporary style with classic Inuit imagery," and have been featured in international exhibitions and sales. He is also a leader in the arts community.

Mathew Nuqingaq is the president of the Inuit Art Foundation and a jewellery and metalwork artist. He was named to the Order of Canada in December and the ceremony officially marking his inclusion was held in Ottawa on Friday. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

As members of the Order of Canada, Wilson, Nuqingaq and Tagaq join close to 7,000 people who have been named since the award was founded in 1967. It is the highest civilian honour available in the country, and acknowledges "outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation."