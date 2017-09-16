Canadian Rangers from the Northwest Territories and Nunavut have been testing their marksmanship against hundreds of other soldiers at an international competition in Ottawa.

The annual event, hosted by the Canadian Forces, aims to help competitors develop shooting skills from multiple distances and positions.

Ranger Sgt. Frank Green, from Paulatuk, N.W.T., was among the more than 450 shooters and supporting staff involved with this year's event.

Canadian Ranger Frank Green checks the score on a target fire by another ranger during rifle practice for an upcoming match. (Courtesy Capt. Steve Watton)

He said there were many talented shooters, which made the competition extremely tough on the squad from the Northwest Territories.

"The team did good [but] it's all a learning experience. Within the next couple of years we'll do a lot better," he said. "It's challenging but a lot of fun."

Despite the lack of medal placements, he said he received a lot of shooting tips at the competition and plans to pass on that knowledge to Rangers back in Paulatuk.

"It was a very good experience meeting the international shooters and getting tips on shooting — and learning different cultures and the areas they came from."

Formally known as the Canadian Armed Forces Small Arms Concentration (CAFSAC), the competition started Sept. 4 and wrapped up on Friday.

Competitors faced a target of a charging bear this year. (Canadian Armed Forces)

It attracted individuals and teams from regular force units and primary reserves, Canadian Ranger Patrol Groups, and international teams from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

A new feature this year was the target of a charging bear, a change from traditional bullseyes. It provided the Rangers with some flavour from Canada's north, Green noted.

"It was a lot of fun seeing a different target up there, something similar to what we hunt in our [northern Rangers'] general areas," he said.