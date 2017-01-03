Search and rescue teams in Northern Quebec are looking for a man who may have driven his snowmobile off a cliff last week.

Steven Yuliusi, of Salluit, an Inuit community of around 1,500, was last seen on Dec. 28.

"There's evidence that he fell over a cliff. His snowmobile has been found, along with the kamotik," said search and rescue spokesperson Ella Kaitak.

There's also evidence he survived the fall.

"His footprints have been found, his trail leads to a sheltered area where he hid from the elements… we know where he rested and sat," says Kaitak

The search, however, has been hampered by bad weather, Kaitak adds.

"With our recent blizzards we had to stop the searches, only when it cleared long enough we tried and continued the search between the weather breaks."

Yuliusi did not have provisions with him, and was wearing camouflage, which makes the search more difficult, says Kaitak.

But there is a strong contingent of volunteers and Canadian Rangers helping with the effort.

"This morning we had 28 volunteers, now we have 54 helping out this afternoon.

​"We are asking for prayers and hope that he is found," adds Kaitak.