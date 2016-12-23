Still looking for holiday gift ideas?
CBC North teamed up with Barb Paquin at the Book Cellar bookstore in Yellowknife to break down a list of books from Northern writers to give as gifts this holiday season.
She picked books from writers across the North, touching on subjects like humour, memoirs, education, and children's books, looking at picking something to interest everyone on your list.
Scroll below to read Paquin's recommendations.
Nunavut
The Happy Mosquito — Nadia Sammurtok
Saila and Betty — Christina Rooney
These books are put out by Inhabit Education — they have a number of titles of books and they're all written by Northerners and illustrated by Northerners as well. These two are for beginning readers and would also be suitable for parents to read to their children.
The Happy Mosquito is the adventure of this mosquito who gets all dressed up to go for the day and has some adventures landing on different things.
Saila and Betty is about a gull and a seal and the seal thinks it would be really fun to learn to fly. The story is about the adventures that ensue from that. What they both learn is that they're both good at different things.
Northwest Territories
The Voice in the Wild — Laurie Sarkadi
People will recognize Laurie's name. She worked at the CBC and has a publication in Yellowknife. Voice in the Wild is her memoir of her life living on the Ingraham Trail.
Hairy Legs News — Nancy Gardiner
This is another new one this year. It's the story of how to survive in the North, especially during the long winters. The title kind of gives you a clue about that.
A Ptarmigan in a Birch Tree — Amber Henry
This is a children's book that's also new this year. It's by Amber Henry. It's a play on the 12 Days of Christmas song, told with a northern flair.
Yukon
Boreal Herbal: Wild Food and Medicine Plants of the North — Beverly Gray
Beverly Gray lives in Whitehorse and she is an expert on Northern plants. This book is about the medicinal properties of plants, the food value of plants, how to pick them, how to preserve them and how to use them.
Boreal Gourmet: Adventures in Northern Cooking — Michele Genest
This book is filled with Northern foods and delicious ways to prepare them.
