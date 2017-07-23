After a week of competition, Canada's Northern teams took home a combined 55 medals at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games.

Here's a breakdown of the medal standings and links to our coverage of the games from throughout the week.

Team N.W.T. — 28 medals

Gold: 5

Silver: 13

Bronze: 10

After her hat trick in the opening game against Alberta, Valadee Lockhart celebrates with N.W.T. goalie Denae Lafferty (Submitted by Yvonne Doolittle)

The N.W.T.'s women's soccer team made history on the first day of competition, rolling to a 6-1 victory over Team Alberta.

It was the team's first win ever at the North American Indigenous Games, but it wouldn't be the last. They beat Eastern Door & the North 3-1 and finished fourth in the soccer tournament.

Inuvik's Kyra McDonald won Team N.W.T.'s first medal at the North American Indigenous Games with a silver in the girls U14 3,000-metre canoe race. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Team N.W.T. won its first medals on the water. Inuvik's Kyra McDonald took silver in the U14 3,000-metre, solo canoe race Tuesday.

Later that afternoon, her brother Kaiden McDonald and his partner Davina McLeod won gold in the U19 3,000-metre, tandem canoe race.

Deanne Whenham, centre, won gold in golf at the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto. (@TeamNWT/Twitter)

No grass? No problem for Yellowknife's Deanne Whenham on the golf course.

The 17-year-old handily won gold at the golfing competition, even though she learned to play on a golf course that has sand instead of grass for fairways.

Braden Johnston, Taltson McQueen, and Devon Fillion at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games. The trio has been playing together since Grade 6. (Submitted by Jordee Reid)

After an estimated 50 competitive matches, the core of N.W.T.'s volleyball team is moving on.

Taltson McQueen, Braden Johnston and Devon Fillion, known as the "Three Amigos," have been together since Grade 6. But now they've graduated high school and played in their last tournament together, finishing third in their pool.

Team Yukon — 23 medals

Gold: 5

Silver: 8

Bronze: 10

Swimmers get ready in the pool at the North American Indigenous Games. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

"Small but mighty" was the theme for Yukon's swim team in the pool. NAIG was the first meet for some members of the seven-swimmer team. But that didn't seem to matter. The team won nine medals in the pool in one night alone.

Team Nunavut — 4 medals

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Bronze: 3

Team Nunavut's badminton team used a strong start at the beginning of the tournament to win five medals. (Garrett Hinchey/CBC)

Seven out of Team Nunavut's eight singles players and six of the eight doubles teams made the quarter-finals in the singles badminton tournament.

The strong start paid off, with a silver medal for Mike Kavik and Davidee Kudluarok in the 16U men's doubles, a bronze for Kudluarok in the 16U men's singles, a bronze for Kavik and Carla Kaayak in 16U mixed doubles and a bronze in the 19U women's doubles for Anna Lambe and Mina Mannuk.