After a week of competition, Canada's Northern teams took home a combined 55 medals at the 2017 North American Indigenous Games.
Here's a breakdown of the medal standings and links to our coverage of the games from throughout the week.
Team N.W.T. — 28 medals
Gold: 5
Silver: 13
Bronze: 10
U16 women's soccer team starts strong
It was the team's first win ever at the North American Indigenous Games, but it wouldn't be the last. They beat Eastern Door & the North 3-1 and finished fourth in the soccer tournament.
Canoeists take first medals for Team N.W.T.
Team N.W.T. won its first medals on the water. Inuvik's Kyra McDonald took silver in the U14 3,000-metre, solo canoe race Tuesday.
Later that afternoon, her brother Kaiden McDonald and his partner Davina McLeod won gold in the U19 3,000-metre, tandem canoe race.
It's gold on the green for Yellowknife's Deanne Whenham
The 17-year-old handily won gold at the golfing competition, even though she learned to play on a golf course that has sand instead of grass for fairways.
N.W.T.'s '3 amigos' to play last volleyball games at Indigenous Games
Taltson McQueen, Braden Johnston and Devon Fillion, known as the "Three Amigos," have been together since Grade 6. But now they've graduated high school and played in their last tournament together, finishing third in their pool.
Team Yukon — 23 medals
Gold: 5
Silver: 8
Bronze: 10
Yukon swim team makes a big splash
Team Nunavut — 4 medals
Gold: 0
Silver: 1
Bronze: 3
Team Nunavut dominating in badminton
The strong start paid off, with a silver medal for Mike Kavik and Davidee Kudluarok in the 16U men's doubles, a bronze for Kudluarok in the 16U men's singles, a bronze for Kavik and Carla Kaayak in 16U mixed doubles and a bronze in the 19U women's doubles for Anna Lambe and Mina Mannuk.