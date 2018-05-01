Police investigating sudden death in Norman Wells
Police say they responded to a call early Tuesday morning at Norman Wells, N.W.T.
RCMP responded to a call at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday
RCMP in Norman Wells, N.W.T., say they're investigating a sudden death in the community.
Police responded to a call early Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m., according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the major crimes unit and the forensic identification services are on scene, investigating with the territory's coroners service.