Police investigating sudden death in Norman Wells

Police say they responded to a call early Tuesday morning at Norman Wells, N.W.T.

RCMP responded to a call at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday

RCMP in Norman Wells, N.W.T., say they're investigating a sudden death in the community.

Police responded to a call early Tuesday morning at 6:45 a.m., according to a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the major crimes unit and the forensic identification services are on scene, investigating with the territory's coroners service. 

