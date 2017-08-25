Norman Wells RCMP have charged three men from Tulita under the territory's Liquor Act, after seizing liquor, a firearm, and a boat earlier this week.

According to a release from the RCMP, a police officer noticed three men loading what looked to be "a large quantity" of liquor into a boat on the evening of August 22.

After investigating, police discovered the men in possession of 79 mickies, 50 cans of beer, and a firearm, with ammunition.

The three men were all arrested and charged under the Liquor Act. One was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm. Police also seized the boat, believing it was used to illegally transport the liquor.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court in Norman Wells on October 23.