Norman Wells RCMP have charged three men from Tulita under the territory's Liquor Act, after seizing liquor, a firearm, and a boat earlier this week.

According to a release from the RCMP, a police officer noticed three men loading what looked to be "a large quantity" of liquor into a boat on the evening of August 22.

After investigating, police discovered the men in possession of 79 mickies, 50 cans of beer, and a firearm, with ammunition.

The three men were all arrested and charged under the Liquor Act. One was also charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm. Police also seized the boat, believing it was used to illegally transport the liquor.

All three men are scheduled to appear in court in Norman Wells on October 23.

Seized boat

Norman Wells RCMP also seized this boat as part of their investigation. (RCMP)