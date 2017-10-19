The former Mayor of Norman Wells is facing two counts of impaired driving and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

RCMP charged 47-year-old Nathan Watson on Oct. 6 in Norman Wells, according to the territorial court docket. A prosecutor confirmed the alleged substance in possession was cocaine.

"I'm still in a state of shock," said Watson by phone from Norman Wells on Thursday. "I'd like to apologize to everyone."

Watson held the mayor's seat for the last two years, having served another three as deputy mayor prior to that.

He is currently the community's regional airport manager.

'It all just became too much'

Watson told CBC he was dealing with a number of personal issues prior to the Oct. 6 charges, including losing his mother and separating from his spouse.

"I essentially found myself as a single parent with two full-time jobs. Ultimately it all became just a bit too much for me," he said.

Watson and the rest of the Norman Wells town council were officially removed from their positions this week after the territorial government dissolved council following a municipal inspection.

Eleanor Young, the territory's deputy minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, told CBC Watson's charges were not related to the decision to dissolve council.

Watson's next court date is Dec. 4 in Norman Wells.

"I would ask people for empathy and privacy to take the necessary steps that are required for me to move forward," he said.

"One thing that is for certain, now I will have time to address my life and the events that have occurred."