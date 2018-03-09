Some in Norman Wells, N.W.T., are concerned that the volunteer fire department has been placed on "operational pause," saying it leaves the community of about 800 without fire protection services.

The "pause" was delivered on Tuesday evening in Norman Wells at a meeting convened with members of the local volunteer fire department, the town's senior administrative officer Catherine Mallon and Kevin Chapdelaine, assistant fire marshal in the Sahtu region.

None of the firefighters CBC News contacted were able to comment freely on the situation, saying they had been ordered to direct all questions to the N.W.T. Office of the Fire Marshal, but they confirmed they were under an "operational pause."

Mallon did not reply to emails or phone calls for comment.

But Chucker Dewar, the N.W.T. fire marshal, said as far as he knows the Norman Wells volunteer fire department was not under suspension.

"Not to my knowledge," Dewar said. "I can't comment on the operational capability of the town at any given time, that's something the town has to respond to."

Dewar added that operational decisions are made at the "community level."

'No fire protection'

Peter Spilchak, the president of the Norman Wells and District Chamber of Commerce said he is "in the dark" as to what the situation is with the fire department.

He said business owners are concerned not only about public safety, but about how the suspension of the fire department could affect insurance policies written on the assumption of an active fire protection service.

Territorial fire marshal Chucker Dewar says as far as he is aware the fire department in Norman Wells has not been suspended. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

"Right now we've got no fire protection as far as I know," he said. "Nobody is protected, you might say."

On Friday the town released a statement to the community signed by Allen Stanzell, the town administrator. It stated that the fire department was not shut down, calling the notion a "rumour."

In the letter, Stanzell said "interim measures" were being taken that would form the "foundation of a new community action plan."

Spilchak said this notice from the town did nothing to eliminate his concerns about public and business safety.

Gov't says fire protection still in place

In October, the N.W.T. government dissolved the town council in Norman Wells after receiving complaints about alleged conflicts of interest, breaches of confidentiality and failure to follow legislation and council procedures.

Eleanor Young, the deputy minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, was briefly appointed interim administrator to handle the town's business before Stanzell was named municipal administrator on Nov. 1, 2017.

Young said in an email that the fire department has not been suspended. She said Town of Norman Wells firefighters would continue to respond in case of a structure fire.

"MACA [Municipal and Community Affairs] has made no recommendations to suspend the Norman Wells Fire Department," Young stated.

"It has not been suspended. It may have been contemplated by the town, but our understanding is that this is not what has happened."

Young said the department has been working with community governments to assess their fire departments, and address any deficiencies.

"As part of this, the town may be providing direction to its firefighters on how to address fire situations in a manner that provide adequate safety to all residents and volunteers."

Young said MACA understands "the town is also hiring a new fire chief who will be responsible for leading much of this work."

Stanzell's statement Friday confirmed a new fire chief, but no one was named.

Emergency line goes unanswered

But two volunteer firefighters said all firefighters were asked to return their emergency pagers, and calls to the local fire emergency number went unanswered on Friday.

Lise Dolen has lived in the community for 27 years and is alarmed for public safety. She's also not reassured by Stanzell's statement on Friday.

"We've had a couple of fires this year," Dolen said. "One [homeowner] lost his house, but if the fire department wasn't there to do the defensive surround-and-drown, we probably would have lost more than one house ... because they're trailers — they're all in a row."

Dolen points out it's still winter and people are heating their homes with wood stoves.

"I pay taxes here, I expect at least the minimum services. They [the volunteer firefighters] can definitely be there in a defensive situation and try to save neighbours' houses.

"They've done an awesome job. We've had some fires here this winter and they've done above and beyond so I don't understand where all of this is coming from."