The N.W.T. government has dissolved the town council in Norman Wells and appointed an administrator to handle the town's business after receiving complaints about alleged conflicts of interest, breaches of confidentiality and failure to follow legislation and council procedures.

A news release from the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) says it has determined that the Town of Norman Wells is "experiencing operational difficulties."

The minister responsible, Caroline Cochrane, has appointed deputy minister Eleanor Young as interim municipal administrator, effective immediately.

Among her objectives, Young will be tasked with completing a "comprehensive performance review" of the senior administrative officer, Catherine Mallon.

A municipal inspection began in July after "numerous complaints were raised with MACA regional staff, including alleged improprieties, conflicts of interest, breaches of confidentiality, and failure to follow legislation and council procedures," reads a summary of the inspection report.

The inspection included a review of financial and administrative records between January 2015 and July 2017, as well as interviews with council members, town staff, former councillors and mayors, community leaders and residents.

Among the inspector's findings was that individual members of council had allegedly been involved in "instances of real or perceived conflicts of interest."

"The municipal inspection concluded that the relationships amongst individual council members and between Council and Town administration has deteriorated to a point that it is causing operational difficulties, and external action is required to resolve the fundamental relationship issues within the municipal corporation," the summary reads.

Legal battles

Earlier this year, CBC reported that a former town clerk was suing the Town of Norman Wells for nearly $372,000 for wrongful dismissal. Karel Meulenbroek said he was one of 19 employees that have been terminated by or resigned from the town in the last two years. He also sued Mallon, the town manager, for $35,000 in a defamation of character claim.

In a countersuit, the town said Meulenbroek was a difficult, disruptive employee who cheated on vacation travel assistance benefits, and generally behaved in an unprofessional manner.

"Putting a community under administration is not a decision that is taken lightly," the statement from MACA reads.

The department says it will take about a year for Young to complete her work as administrator. A regularly scheduled election is expected to take place in October 2018, when a new mayor and council will be elected.

"After that election happens, MACA will continue to work with the community government to transition back to regular business and provide support as it is required."