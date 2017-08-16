A family's years-long battle for compensation from the Northwest Territories Power Corporation may soon be coming to an end, as the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board has recommended $100,000 in compensation be paid to the Carter family to reflect the adverse affects to their business and lifestyle of ongoing operations at the Talston hydro dam.

The Carter family runs a fishing lodge on Nonacho Lake, 265 kilometres east of Yellowknife. For years, they have claimed the Taltson hydro dam's operations have led to high mercury concentrations in local lake fish and to a dramatic decline in business at their lodge.

The Carters say power corporation operations in the area have damaged business ever since the Taltson hydro dam was built in 1966. According to the Carters, revenue from the camp declined from a high of $799,000 in 1987 to less than $90,000 in 2010.

The Nonacho Lake Lodge is approximately 265 kilometres east of Yellowknife. (Google)

The lodge owners had asked for $6 million from the power corporation in 2011, but were awarded $62,500 by the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board, which has jurisdiction in the matter. The award was challenged and, citing procedural issues, the N.W.T. Supreme Court ordered the land and water board to hold a new hearing.

Prior to the second hearing in May of 2017, the Carter family reduced their claim to $3.2 million.

The $100,000 award is a condition of NTPC's water license renewal to operate the Talston hydro facility, according to the decision.

In its decision, the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board acknowledged that: "the Carter family claimants, individually and as a family, experience and will continue to experience adverse impacts on their lifestyle and use of the waters from the continued presence of the NTPC operations on Nonacho Lake and the water system."

"Our family hasn't read the recommendation yet," said Myles Carter. He said the family will need to consult with their lawyer before making any comments.

Environment Minister Robert C. McLeod has 90 days to make a decision on the water license. A power corporation spokesperson said the company will not comment until after the minister's office makes its decision.