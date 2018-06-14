No injuries after Inuvik firearms incident, say RCMP

RCMP say no one was injured during an alleged firearms incident in Inuvik on Thursday morning.

In a news release, RCMP said they went to a residence near Alder Drive after receiving a call about an incident around 10:45 a.m.

RCMP members contained the scene and made contact with a suspect inside the home, police said.

That suspect was taken into custody, however, police said they could not yet say whether anyone is facing charges.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.