RCMP say an investigation has found "no criminal element" to the death in a house fire at the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve last week.

On Feb. 15, Hay River RCMP and firefighters responded to a home fully engulfed in flames.

One woman was taken to hospital. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a second person dead inside the home.

Hay River RCMP say the case is now a coroner's investigation.

The N.W.T. Fire Marshal's Office is also continuing its investigation.