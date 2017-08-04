A new running track is planned for F.H. Collins Secondary School in Whitehorse, but officials can't say when it may be built.

Yukon government officials say $2 million has been budgeted for the project, plus an additional $500,000 for future years if needed.

One Yukon sports organization says it hasn't had any input on what the proposed track would look like.

"Other than a rumour, I haven't been contacted and I don't think Athletics Yukon has been contacted by the department," said Don White of Athletics Yukon.

White says Yukon athletes are at a disadvantage because they train on a packed down gravel track at F.H. Collins School.

Yukon athletes do their training on this gravel high school track in Whitehorse. (submitted by Don White)

High level track competitions are typically held on rubber-surfaced tracks, such as the one Yukon athletes are competing on this week at the Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

"It would be like having kids playing hockey but they don't play in an arena, they play outside on a pond," said White of the gravel track.

He says some of the Yukon athletes at the Games are running on the eight lane rubber track with cleats for the first time.

The Department of Education is still examining options for outdoor track and recreational facilities at the school, said its spokesperson Jason Mackey.

Don White of Athletics Yukon compares training on a gravel track to having hockey practice on a pond instead of in an arena. (submitted by Don White)

"Some of the considerations include a basketball court, outdoor classroom and some other smaller projects," said Mackey. "But for the track itself, we are still determining our options."

White says the gravel track at the school has been an issue for a long time.

"I mean it's been the same every time we come. Different kids with different issues but it's always the same complaint. We really need a rubber track in Whitehorse."

White says if there was an eight lane track, Yukon could host large track meets.