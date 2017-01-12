Yukon's new majority Liberal government, led by Premier Sandy Silver, will get down to business Thursday with a special one-day sitting of the legislative assembly.

One-day sittings are rare — the last ones took place in 2003 in Mayo, and 2009 in Dawson City, and were purely ceremonial.

But today constitutes a working day for the 19 MLAs elected in November.

The first order of business will be electing a new Speaker. Silver has tapped lawyer and Riverdale North MLA Nils Clarke for that role.

The elected Speaker will then summon Yukon Commissioner Doug Phillips to deliver the government's speech from the throne.

It's expected to be brief. Normally, MLAs spend the days following the speech to debate it. But because this is a one-day affair, the speech will be debated shortly after it's delivered.

"We're opening a door for change," Silver said. "We're offering that option. We're willing to change the rules of that game.

"We hope by having a one-day session, and getting the mechanisms of the legislative assembly going, getting these special committees together, we can have those conversations and we can ask them full on: 'how do you want to do this?'"

After the throne speech, several documents will be tabled that normally would have been considered during a fall sitting. They include the annual reports of the privacy commissioner, the human rights commissioner, and the child and youth advocate.

Other housekeeping matters on the agenda include tabling the public accounts of the government for 2015-16.

Finally, members will be appointed to several standing committees, including the members' services board and the standing committee on public accounts.

Earlier this week, Silver made public all the mandate letters he's delivered to each of his ministers. Those letters outline expectations, and point to key "deliverables" — in the main, reiterating the Liberal platform from the fall election campaign.

Some commitments outlined in the mandate letters include:

rebates to Yukon individuals and businesses for any carbon taxes collected by the federal government

government tenders to be issued earlier in the year

a five-year plan for government capital spending

$30 million for energy retrofits throughout the territory

promotion of oil and gas development (outside of the Whitehorse trough), with no fracking

better mental health care services in the communities

National Aboriginal Day to be made a statutory holiday

​While the throne speech will highlight Silver's priorities for his government, Yukoners will have to wait until the legislature's full spring sitting — and the budget — to see where the rubber really hits the road.