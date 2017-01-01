The new year is just about here.

And for many, it's a time for goal-setting and reflection.

But change can be a slow process, that can become frustrating for even the most motivated individuals.

Here are the stories of three Northerers who faced the bad to reap the good.

A story of change: William Greenland

William Greenland was nominated in the Best Flute Album category for the Indigenous Music Awards in 2015. (Indigenous Music Awards)

William Greenland had a simple, yet difficult way to deal with hardships.

"Before, if something bothered me, I just drank it and drugged it, and it was gone… until I sobered up again," said Greenland, a Gwich'in musician and wellness counsellor in the N.W.T.

"Then it all started piling on and then I'd run again."

But then, he saw his son growing up. "The thing that made me really think about change was my future with my son," said Greenland.

"I was his dad, he was following me. Everything I did, my son was eventually going to follow me,"

But treatment programs didn't work for him, said Greenland.

Instead, it was through "lots of prayer" and "100 per cent support" from his mother that helped Greenland get up on his feet.

"I asked creator to help me get out of this mess," he said. He began his bumpy journey to healing.

One day, Greenland found himself in Arizona, U.S. visiting the Navajo Native American people. "I went down there and it was as though they were expecting me and knew what I was there for."

His planned four-day-trip turned into 14 days, and as he left, they gifted him with the flute. "They said take this home with you and pray with it. It will help you with your healing journey."

"I made millions of mistakes trying to play this because I didn't know how. People were looking at me funny," said Greenland. Eventually, people started to listen with pleasure and the music began to "calm things down in my life."

Greenland said that even as he was changing, he had moments of disappointment.

"Before it used to frustrate me like heck because I was changing and nobody was acknowledging that," he said.

"Now, this is for me."

A story of commitment: Knute Johnsgaard

Knute Johnsgaard was the winner of the men's 10-kilometre classic at the Canada Winter Games in Prince George, B.C. in 2015. (Team Yukon 2015/Sarah Lewis)

It was a decision to move to Quebec City in 2010 that threw Knute Johnsgaard into a battle of doubts and lows.

For the young cross country skier, it was the first time leaving his home in Whitehorse.

"I'm really a Yukon boy," said Johnsgaard. "I didn't speak french and it was hard to make contact with friends, and [I] kind of started from scratch.

"I trained very hard, harder than I ever had," he said, but didn't see very many results.

Johnsgaard said he put "everything else in life" on hold as he committed to his goals. "That meant just putting in the training hours and not getting too sidetracked with other hobbies and activities."

He eventually started to see the fruits of his labour. "It takes a lot of patience and determination."

It was that leap and sacrifice that propelled Johnsgaard into his career, eventually winning the title of national Junior Champion in 2012, and qualifying for the World Junior Championships. Now, the 23-year-old trains in Canmore, Alta. for Canada's national team, and competed in his first World Cup this year.

His next goal: the Olympics.

"I'm on track and I have my fingers crossed. It's looking really good for Pyeongchang in 2018."

A story of determination: Doris Bill

Kwanlin Dün Chief Doris Bill made a resolution to help reconcile the relationship between City of Whitehorse and her people. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Doris Bill made it her goal to help reconcile the relationship between the Kwanlin Dün First Nation and the City of Whitehorse.

"We live in the city of Whitehorse and we can't shut them out," said Bill during her campaign in March of 2014. She was elected as Chief the following Wednesday.

Bill said she did a survey among businesses and organizations in the city about their perception of her people.

"The perception they had was not good," she said. "And I think we were partly to blame for that, in that we were closed off.

"We weren't reaching out, we weren't talking to people, we weren't formulating any relationships at all," she said, saying the perceptions grew from these into misunderstandings.

"So I went about trying to change that once I became chief," she said.

A year later, the city and the First Nation sat down for their first intergovernmental forum in 2015 to talk about protecting the city's homeless and vulnerable people.

"We're working really hard to do that," said Bill who says she's working with the mayor to "both be on the same page."

"He understands we are a government, and that we have to be approached as a government," said Bill.

"Mind you we're both still learning."