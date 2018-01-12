New renderings showing the interior of the new Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife have been released.
The Northwest Territories government says the designs are inspired by a number of northern landscapes: the barrenlands, the aurora borealis, rivers and forests, lakes, mountains and the Arctic.
"The landscapes represent not only the rich physical geography of the Northwest Territories, but also the varied lifestyle and culture that is characteristic of its communities: the people, local resources, animals and plants, daily activities, handicrafts and traditional ceremonies," says the government's design plan.
Each of the landscapes have been assigned to a floor in the building. The new hospital is expected to open in 2019.