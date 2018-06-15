Nunavut's new premier shuffles cabinet, 1 day after MLAs oust Paul Quassa

A day after Nunavut's former premier Paul Quassa was ousted from the territory's top leadership job, his replacement is shuffling cabinet portfolios.

Joe Savikataaq, Nunavut's new premier, announced the changes Friday in a news release.

David Akeeagok is now the new deputy premier, and is also taking on Savikataaq's old portfolio as minister of economic development and transportation.

George Hickes is the new minister of finance.

Jeannie Ehaloak is taking on environment in addition to her several current portfolios.

Paul Quassa will resume being a regular MLA for his constituency of Aggu.

The government also announced former premier Paul Okalik is no longer the chief negotiator for devolution, after he served less than a week in the position. The news release states a replacement will be hired later.

"I understand the uncertainty that has transpired over the last week," said Savikataaq in the news release.

"I want to tell my fellow Nunavummiut that this cabinet is focused on ensuring strong, healthy and successful partnerships and outcomes."