The Islamic Centre of Yellowknife has purchased a new lot for its future mosque, right next door to its current location near Old Town.
"The [Muslim] community decided we will not relocate," said Nazim Awan, the president of the Islamic centre.
- Yellowknife Muslims seek new home for Islamic Centre
- Former Yellowknife imam gets 33 months for fraud
The existing property, at the bottom of the Franklin Ave. hill, is too small and cramped to cater to the Muslim population in the city. The plan is to merge the two properties in the new year.
"The current and new lot will be enough to build a decent sized facility," said Awan. "It will be very spacious."
Awan said the centre will start new fundraising initiatives for architectural and design costs starting in the new year.
"The local Islamic community is committed to build an Islamic Centre as soon as possible. We want the new Islamic centre to be a good architectural addition to Yellowknife," he said.
The formal closing on the new property will be at the end of January 2017.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.