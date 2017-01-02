The Islamic Centre of Yellowknife has purchased a new lot for its future mosque, right next door to its current location near Old Town.

"The [Muslim] community decided we will not relocate," said Nazim Awan, the president of the Islamic centre.

The existing property, at the bottom of the Franklin Ave. hill, is too small and cramped to cater to the Muslim population in the city. The plan is to merge the two properties in the new year.

"The current and new lot will be enough to build a decent sized facility," said Awan. "It will be very spacious."

Awan said the centre will start new fundraising initiatives for architectural and design costs starting in the new year.

"The local Islamic community is committed to build an Islamic Centre as soon as possible. We want the new Islamic centre to be a good architectural addition to Yellowknife," he said.

The formal closing on the new property will be at the end of January 2017.