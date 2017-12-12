Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa has announced more changes to government senior management.

The first management shuffle came just over a week after Quassa was sworn in as premier. In the new year, three more changes will come into effect:

Udloriak (Udlu) Hanson will become the deputy minister of the department of Economic Development and Transportation;

Sheila Kolola will become the president of Nunavut Arctic College;

Pujjuut Kusugak will become the deputy minister of the Department of Education.

In a press release, Quassa thanked interim staff. He says the appointments will help the new government achieve its vision and direction.

"I am excited for these leaders to shape critical programs and services, and bring new insight and experience to their respective departments and agencies," he said.