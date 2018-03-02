The North has lost the man known known as "the Mouth of the Peel."

Legendary Gwich'in story-teller Neil Colin died Wednesday, two weeks shy of his 85th birthday.

The Fort McPherson elder was known for his storytelling — stories rooted in the land.

For years, Colin contributed to CBQM radio in Fort McPherson, and CBC Radio's Northwind. After being diagnosed with dementia, the Tetlit Gwich'in elder moved to Yellowknife.

Since 2012, he'd been living at the Aven Manor in Yellowknife, the only dementia facility in the N.W.T.

Marilyn Colin is one of his eight children.

Marilyn Colin, Neil Colin's daughter, said Neil had a great sense of humour.

"Oh, he had a sense of humour, he made everybody laugh. He was friendly and he just had time for everybody."

The storyteller was an inspiration for a song by the Gumboots band with the lyrics, "Neil Colin is a happy man, and a happy man is he."

Marilyn Colin says the song always brings a smile to her face, and is how she will remember her father.

"I hope people will remember him as a smiling happy man, not what I see towards the end."

Grace Martin is his god-daughter, and also volunteered with him at CBQM radio. She hosted a radio program Thursday for donations to bring Colin and the family back to Fort McPherson for the funeral.

She said she will always remember his love for being outdoors.

"Every chance he had, he was out on the land," said Martin

"He sure didn't like store bought food, he always loved his traditional foods."

No date has been set for the funeral.

Marilyn says her father was nervous that, while living in Yellowknife, that people back home would forget him.

"I said no. Nobody will ever forget you"