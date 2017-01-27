Temperatures in Yellowknife and Inuvik, N.W.T., are expected to climb into the negative single digits this weekend, coming close to breaking a few records.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -5 C on Friday for Inuvik. The record temperature for that day is -3.9 C and was set in 1972.

In Yellowknife, temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday at -3 C. The record temperature for Jan. 29 in Yellowknife is from 1944, at -2.2 C.

"While not record breaking — my gosh, some of the warmest temperatures for this weekend in probably 45 years," said David Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada.

"This one is quite unusual."

The high temperatures are part of a warmer-than-expected winter in the territory.

According to Phillips, there were 15 days between November and January where temperatures in Inuvik dipped below -30 C. The average for that period in Inuvik is 40 days below -30 C.

Phillips also said the average temperature between November and January in Inuvik was about five degrees higher than normal.

February will be colder

As for Yellowknife, temperatures fell below -30 C on 19 days versus the average of 30 days. The average temperatures between November and January were about three degrees above normal.

"A lot of people thought this was going to be a tough winter… it has not been the case," Phillips said.

Phillips said thinning ice in the Beaufort Sea and a destabilized jet stream are likely why northern residents have seen oddly-warm and quickly-changing weather systems. He also said the current warmer temperatures will be short lived.

Environment Canada weather models are predicting February temperatures in the territory to be colder than January and closer to normal.

"My sense is that perhaps February will be more of the winter month than you have seen so far," Phillips said.

"I would bet a lot of money on that."

'It’s fluctuating a lot. There really isn’t any consistency to the weather,' says Kylik Kisoun Taylor, owner of Tundra North Tours. (submitted by Kylik Kisoun Taylor)

Wild weather stresses local business

Kylik Kisoun Taylor runs Tundra North Tours in Inuvik. It offers snowmobile, boating, and reindeer tours — many of which include a trip to Tuktoyaktuk and the Arctic Ocean. He said large swings in temperatures have wreaked havoc on business and left his company near bankrupt.

"Weather is just not very consistent, so quite a bit of cancellations," Taylor said. "Everything is out of whack and affecting us quite a bit."

Last year heavy rains temporarily closed the Dempster Highway into Inuvik, a popular driving tour for his clients.

"95 per cent of our clients all drive up. It's pretty bad," Taylor said.

Thin sea-ice also affected what tours the company could safely offer.

"If you want to get out onto the actual sea ice, it's a lot less predictable. It's making things, especially in the spring, a lot more dangerous," Taylor said.

Taylor said his company is trying its best to create more options for tourists, like trips to Aklavik when Tuktoyaktuk is not an option, believing the 'wacky' weather will likely stick around for a while.