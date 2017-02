A Toronto man has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Ndilo early Sunday morning.

Yellowknife RCMP received a report about a stabbing in Ndilo at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

A man with serious injuries was treated on scene by emergency medical responders and transported to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

Police have charged Kesangar Mahalingam, 25, of Toronto with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.