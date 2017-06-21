If you live in Naujaat, Nunavut, bring your water to a rolling boil for one full minute before using it.

In a public health advisory, the Nunavut government says "operational issues" at the water treatment plant are to blame.

All water must be boiled if it's going to be used for:

drinking

preparing baby formula

preparing juice or ice cubes

washing fruits and vegetables

cooking

brushing teeth

It notes that you can still safely wash your hands with tap water and soap, so long as you rub all parts of the hands with soap for at least 20 seconds.

And it says adults and older children can shower or take baths, but recommends sponge baths for babies, toddlers and people who have illnesses.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.