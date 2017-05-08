As a young boy, Chief Peter Marcellais heard from the elders in his tiny community of Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., that a great spirit saved his people from extinction.

Giant beavers, Marcellais recalls, once roamed the Dehcho region of the Northwest Territories, terrorizing the Dene people.

The community of Nahanni Butte sits in the foothills of their sacred mountain. Using his walking stick, the Great Spirit put a hole in the top of that mountain and chased the beavers deep inside where, Marcellais says, they remain today.

"That whole legend holds the Dene Nation together," Marcellais told a group of Dene leaders during a meeting in Colville Lake last week.

Peter Marcellais, Chief of Nahanni Butte, says the concrete radio tower needs to be removed from the sacred mountain. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

But years ago — Marcellais can't quite remember when — that sacred hole became the site of an RCMP radio tower. It was one of several installed by government agencies without the community's permission, Marcellais said.

The concrete footing for this RCMP radio tower plugs the sacred vent hole of Tthenaago in Nahanni Butte. The band is asking for the radio tower to be moved. (Submitted by the Nahanni Butte Dene Band)

"That's where the problems began for us," he said. "The mountain can't breathe."

While presenting over the phone at the Dene leadership meeting in Colville Lake last week, G Division Chief Supt. Jamie Zettler fielded questions from Marcellais about moving the radio tower.

Zettler said RCMP technicians will inspect the tower later this month with "the idea of moving the tower allowing the sacred hole to be uncovered."

Zettler promised Marcellais technicians will communicate with the community to ensure they observe protocol when working on the site.

"We want to make sure there's no more damage done to that sacred area," he said.

"I'm very confident that our members will be able to come up with a resolution for this and make sure that if the tower is required that it is relocated to some place that is appropriate."

Marcellais says he's anxious to get a timeline from the RCMP about when the tower could be moved.

He says the community is preparing to hold a ceremony when the hole is finally uncovered.