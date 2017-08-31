A fire 20 kilometres from Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., is creating thick smoke in the area.

Band councillor Jayne Konisenta says the fire has been smouldering in the mountains since last week, but it appeared to gain strength on Thursday.

"I am scared myself because there are a lot of people that don't own a boat," said Konisenta. "I myself don't have a boat to get out, so that's why I am afraid."

Konisenta says she's preparing in case the community needs to be evacuated.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) has been closely monitoring the fire from a helicopter.

"At this point in time there's no cause for concern,' said Susan Craig, who's filling in as communications officer with ENR.

Craig says there is lots of smoke in the air, but the wind isn't blowing the fire toward the community. She also says the fire is still quite far from town.

ENR is working closely with the local band office. Craig says residents can contact the band office for up to date information.