Nahanni Butte hires new acting manager after firing its old one

Nahanni Butte has hired a new band manager — for now.

Roy Erasmus Jr. has taken the position on a month-by-month basis and his number one job is finding a new band manager, according to Chief Peter Marcellais.

The hiring comes after the band decided to fire both its band manager Mark Pocklington, and lawyer Garth Wallbridge in March.

Erasmus Jr. was the president and CEO of the Det'on Cho Corporation until February 2015. He is also on the board of directors with the NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines.

Marcellais said Erasmus Jr. met with the chief, council, and elders on Tuesday. The chief said "everybody's happy with him," and that Erasmus Jr.'s experience working in the Dehcho is an asset.

Erasmus Jr. signed the papers after the meeting and drove back to Yellowknife to attend to some other business.

Marcellais said he'll be back in Nahanni Butte on Monday to work.

Erasmus Jr. will also be working with the Canadian Zinc Corporation, which is looking to start production at Prairie Creek Mine in 2020, said Marcellais.