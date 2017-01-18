The Northwest Territories' coroner is ordering an investigation into the sudden death of a 41-year-old man in Yellowknife early Wednesday morning.

He died at a hospital after being taken there from a residence, RCMP spokeswoman Marie York-Condon said in a written statement.

Though RCMP have not identified the man, family told CBC News his name is Matthew Nitsiza, a Whati man living in Yellowknife.

"When he was home, he was a handyman, he was resourceful," his aunt Mary Anne Jermick'ca told CBC News. "We as a family tried to get him back here, but the street life was something he was so addicted to."

"A lot of times family members tried to get him back here [to Whati], whether it was the winter road, or even paying his plane ticket to come back here," she said.

Nitisiza was homeless and spent much of his time around the Wal-Mart and Tim Hortons in Yellownife. Though he frequented area shelters, staff at the day shelter downtown said they hadn't seen him in a few weeks.

The coroner's office has ordered an autopsy, though RCMP says foul play is not suspected in his death.