N.W.T. 'bush kids' thrive at Sweetgrass Station in Wood Buffalo National Park
Every year, students from Fort Smith take part in a unique fall camp
By Kirsten Murphy, CBC News Posted: Oct 08, 2017 8:00 AM CT Last Updated: Oct 08, 2017 8:00 AM CT
Every year, 50 to 60 students from Paul William Kaeser (PWK) High School in Fort Smith, N.W.T., take turns descending on Sweetgrass Station in Wood Buffalo National Park for their fall culture camp.
First, Grade 7 students hike in and out. Then the Grade 8s.
Jacob Steed (left), Hunter Villeneuve and Neva Olvera are among 23 Grade 8 students who travelled by bus, boat and foot to reach the historic camp deep within Wood Buffalo National Park.
The camp's savanna-like field is surrounded by a thick boreal forest.
It was was once home to an ill-fated bison ranch. Now it's a remote backcountry camp in Canada's largest national park.
Andrew Walsh takes a well deserved break near the end of the 14 kilometre hike.
Indigenous and non-Indigenous students learn land-based skills from elders, teachers and Parks Canada staff.
They also learn about respect, relationships and responsibility. Garret Minute (left) and Bree Packulak chat during the final stretch of the hike.
Teachers Marnie Villeneuve (standing, right) and Erin MacDonald (left, pink shirt) both graduated from PWK.
Both now teach at the school. MacDonald says the camp incorporates Dene laws and sharing circles. Villeneuve says the hike into Sweetgrass is a challenge but they've "never had anybody quit."
"We don't quit! We are bush kids. We don't quit," said Villeneuve.
Erin MacDonald reviews the rules for scavenger hunt as students listen.
Landon Jewell grabs a plate of ham, scallop potatoes and bannock. Later, a tray of buffalo meat, shot outside the park, was served.
Christian Gordon (left) hurls a ball to classmates. The bunkhouse in the background was once a warehouse for the bison ranch.
Marnie Villeneuve washes dishes with the students.
Elder Eileen Beaver (right) sharing a quiet moment with Marnie Villeneuve by the campfire.
Samuel Kodakin-Scott (bottom right) and classmates work on their paddling skills.
Landon Matthews (left) and Samuel Kodakin-Scott prepare to make a splash after their canoe lessons.
Josh Kikoak-Chabun discovered a family connection to Sweetgrass while he was there.
His grandfather and great grandfather helped build and maintain the bison ranch.
Jed Mitchell reads by headlamp. Books and card games are allowed at camp but no phones, iPads or computerized devices.
Landon Matthews (left) gives Parks Canada superintendent Jonah Mitchell a hand with a bucket of grey water.
Students Sierra Cheezie (left), Neva Olera (centre) and Jaden Benwell observe a passing bison.
According to Parks Canada, Wood Buffalo National Park is home to one of the last remaining, free-roaming wood bison herds in the world. The massive animals often travel in small herds or — as in this case — alone.
Sierra Cheezie (right) roasts bannock with fellow students.
Elder Henry Beaver cooks sausages over an open fire for breakfast.
Observing a wolf from a safe distance.
The Grade 8s of PWK high school, along with teachers, elders and parks staff.
Elders Henry and Eileen Beaver have been working at the camp since 2010.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Partly Cloudy
6°C
Yellowknife
Mostly Cloudy
-2°C
Inuvik
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Iqaluit
Light Snow
-1°C
Kuujjuaq
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- Nunavut teen with dwarfism trained for World Dwarf Games with rocks and a harpoon
- Taxes dominate debate in week 1 of Yukon legislature's fall sitting
- MMIWG inquiry losing 2 more staffers
- Inuit, Ottawa launch task force to fight tuberculosis in the North
- N.W.T. 'bush kids' thrive at Sweetgrass Station in Wood Buffalo National Park
Must Watch
-
Flying over the wreck of HMS Erebus
0:56
CBC's Kate Kyle takes a flight over the wreck of HMS Erebus near Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, with the Inuit guardians program. The unique arrangement has 17 local Inuit working with Parks Canada to watch over the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror.
-
Driving with wolves on an N.W.T highway
0:24
Rhonda Miller came upon these black wolves on her drive to work along Highway 3 outside Yellowknife.
-
Trina Qaqqaq speaks in Parliament on International Women's Day
2:41
-
Drive the unofficial ice bridge between West Dawson and Dawson City
1:25
Take a ride with the CBC on the ice road over the Yukon River from West Dawson to Dawson City.
Top News Headlines
- 'A complete joke': Laid-off Sears workers say hardship fund cash amounts to nothing after EI cut
- Nate downgraded to tropical depression as it drenches coastal U.S. and moves inland
- Trump's tough trade talk targets Mexico but his actions are hitting Canada
- Country singer onstage when Vegas gunfire broke out appears on SNL and pays tribute to victims
- Digger the horse dies after being rescued from 6 days stuck in sewage hole
Most Viewed
- No more power outages? Inuvik man installs Tesla's 1st 'Powerwall' in the North
- Inuit, Ottawa launch task force to fight tuberculosis in the North
- Inuit call for halt on satellite launch over rocket's toxic fuel fears
- Yukon man charged with 1st-degree murder in Carmacks homicide
- 3 inuksuit outside Toronto airport were supposed to be 1 giant inukshuk, builder says