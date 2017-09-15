The NWT Seniors Society is welcoming a boost to territorial government benefits, which will see another $36 a month go to low-income seniors.

The NWT Senior Citizen Supplementary Benefit, which supports about 1,200 seniors across the territory, was previously set at $160 a month, but as of September, it's going up to $196 per month.

Barb Hood, executive director of the NWT Seniors Society, says the money is significant for people living on a low income.

"A lot of older adults are living in poverty," she said. "Food is a problem. Access is a problem. Transportation is a problem. So any increase that we receive we're very thankful for.

Barb Hood of the N.W.T. Seniors Society. (Richard Gleeson/CBC)

"But they could double or triple that to try to bring people out of poverty."

According to a 2016 report by the non-profit advocacy group Canada Without Poverty, 19.3% of N.W.T. residents struggle with low-income.

The Senior Citizen Supplementary Benefit is automatically provided to seniors over 60 that are already receiving Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement from the federal government.

The increase is part of the 18th Legislative Assembly's priorities to address the cost of living and focus on community wellness and safety.