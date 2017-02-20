Fundraising by the Muskrat Jamboree Queen contestants may be less appetizing this year after permits for food sales were denied by N.W.T. officials.

Last Wednesday, contestants got an email from the Inuvik Environmental Officer saying they wouldn't be approving any food permits to offer or sell potentially hazardous foods in the days leading up to the jamboree. That means foods that include eggs, cooked veggies, meat or fish.

The candidate who raises the most money for the jamboree wins the title of Queen. Some years couples compete together for the title of King and Queen, but this year for the 60th anniversary, only a Queen will be crowned.

Onida Banksland, the reigning Muskrat Jamboree Queen, said contestants were hoping to sell food at the weekend's IRC Native Hockey Tournament to boost their coffers.

"Everyone from each community around our region is in town for this, and this would be the weekend to do your fundraising and make the big bucks," said Banksland.

A sourdough pancake breakfast, an example of a food fundraiser item commonly for sale by Jamboree Queen contestants. (submitted by Onida Banksland)

The contestants would usually make various different foods including chili, soup, pizza, lasagna and salad.

"If we did one lunch-in, it can be an easy thousand dollar profit," said Banksland.

"It's not just affecting us as fundraisers but it's affecting our customers. They are all messaging 'when are you going to feed us?' We want to be able to serve our foods. We are not out to poison or make anyone sick."

Banksland says they wish this had been handled differently.

"Maybe if all of us could have met with the Department of Health and then they [could hold] a quick course on … the proper holding temperatures, these are the proper sanitation techniques, this is the process and if you do so we will approve you. But don't just take it away from us. We've been doing this for years."

'Misunderstanding'

The contestants also raise funds other ways such through 50/50 draws, toonie auctions and merchandise sales.

Contestant Loretta Rogers says they do it all for the jamboree.

"All this stuff that we as contestants raise goes to the prizes and the events that are happening. We contribute to that."

N.W.T.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. André Corriveau says they are working on resolving the issue.

"There will be discussions and I think in part there was a misunderstanding on both sides," he said.

"We'll ensure there are discussions but at the same time we have a responsibility to ensure safe foods."

He says the department encourages community events but recognizes that this fundraiser is unusual, as "it extends over many weeks and there's many participants, so we can't just give a blanket approval. The Environmental Health Officer needs to talk to every vendor.

"If it's just going to be a stew, or bannock, chili, soup, and the facility is there to keep the food at the right temperature, there should be no problem."