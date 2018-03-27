Sled dog race at Muskrat Jamboree makes a comeback with larger cash pot

Dog sled racing used to be a main attraction at the annual Muskrat Jamboree in Inuvik, N.W.T., but there hasn't been much interest in recent years.

The race was cancelled last year due to not enough racers signing up. Organizers say that after not having dogsled racing at the jamboree in about two years, they've come up with a plan to increase participation in the future.

"We thought about it and we said we'll put all of the money into one pot and we'll have a big race and maybe that'll attract our dog racers," said Greta Sittichinli, an organizer with the spring festival.

Instead of multiple races as in past years, this year's jamboree held the 1st Annual Muskrat Jamboree Open Dog Race.

It attracted two racers: Dan Heilbrunn, a school teacher and Danny Kaye, a high school student.

Heilbrunn said he's been racing dogs for 10 years.

Inuvik's Dan Heilbrunn won this year's Muskrat Jamboree dog sled race. It was the first time the race had returned to the Jamboree in about two years. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

"We just have these dogs because we love having them. It's just my exercise. I'll be doing this until I'm an old man," said Heilbrunn.

Nearly 30 cars were driving down the road watching the two dog sledders, as they competed in the 16-kilometre race.

Both racers used dogs owned by Heilbrunn and his wife.

Heilbrunn only races during the jamboree, and said that although they need more racers, "that'll come with time."

"Danny ... he could be the next generation," Heilbrunn said. "It would be good ... It's a lot of hard work, it keeps you in good shape and it's a special activity."

Kaye said he grew up watching dog racing, and has been learning from Heilbrunn.

Heilbrunn ended up winning the grand prize of $2,500, with Kaye winning the second place prize of $1,500.

Sittichinli said organizers have already been told to expect two more racers from Tuktoyaktuk for next year's Muskrat Jamboree.