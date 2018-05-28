Man charged in connection with Whitehorse double homicide last year

Yukon RCMP have laid charges in connection with the deaths of two women in Whitehorse last year.

Sarah MacIntosh and Wendy Carlick were found dead in a home in the McIntyre Subdivision in April 2017. Police soon after declared it a homicide.

In a two-minute video statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Yukon RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard said 44-year-old Everett Chief, originally of Watson Lake, now faces two counts of second degree murder.

Sheppard offered no other details about how MacIntosh and Carlick died, or where or when the charges were laid against Chief.

"This was a difficult investigation, involving all the technical and investigative resources the Yukon RCMP could bring to bear," Sheppard said. "While this investigation has now entered a new phase, it is far from over."

Sheppard also thanked the families of MacIntosh and Carlick, and Kwanlin Dun First Nation Chief Doris Bill for their help with the investigation.

"These losses have affected the entire community," he said.

"While this development does not provide loved ones with all of the answers, I do hope it will allow family and friends to have a better understanding of what happened to Wendy and Sarah."