Yukon RCMP have charged a B.C. man — Edward James Penner, 20 — with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Adam Cormack, who was found dead in the Whitehorse area on June 28.

Penner appeared in Whitehorse territorial court on Sunday. He was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.

Multiple RCMP units were involved in the investigation, including the Whitehorse detachment and Alberta and British Columbia RCMP.

The Major Crime Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Yukon RCMP at 867-667-5555.

This was the fourth suspected homicide in the Whitehorse area since March, and the eighth homicide investigation in the past twelve months.