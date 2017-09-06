The RCMP have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after another man was killed in Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., on the weekend.

Colten McNeely was charged Monday in Fort Good Hope and transported to Yellowknife, where he remains in custody.

Officers were called about an unresponsive man in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Police have not released any further information on the cause of the death or the victim's identity.

McNeely's next court appearance is on Thursday.