Family of murder victim Allan Waugh still hopeful to get answers 4 years later
'We just want to keep it fresh in everyone's mind that we are still looking for answers,' says Teresa Waugh
The daughters of murder victim Allan Waugh are still looking for answers, as they hang up posters in downtown Whitehorse urging anyone with information to come forward.
"We just want to keep it fresh in everyone's mind that we are still looking for answers on his passing and wanting to know what had happened that night," said Teresa Waugh.
The family has been handing out posters throughout the McIntyre subdivision over the weekend — the neighbourhood where the 69-year-old was found dead in his home on May 30, 2014.
The posters show a picture of Allan on vacation in Mexico with the hashtag #Justice4AllanWaugh across the top.
Last week an arrest was made for the murders of Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh also found dead in the McIntyre subdivision in 2017. Everett Chief, 44, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Carlick's death, and a charge of second-degree murder in MacIntosh's death.
"It's kind of hard, because when you first hear of an arrest made, your heart jumps and you think you might get answers ourselves," said Rosemary Waugh-Wilson.
"But we are really happy for this family and we're really hopeful ... we might get answers eventually as well."
- Man charged in connection with Whitehorse double homicide last year
- Most Yukon murders remain unsolved for 2017
The sisters recently met with RCMP who ensured them their dad's file has not been forgotten. Police printed the posters for them to handout, something they have been doing regularly since Allan's death four years ago.
The family is hopeful with the new Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit, which will investigate unsolved homicides and missing persons cases, will bring them the answers they've been desperately waiting for.
The family is asking anyone with information to contact police. All tips to the Crime Stoppers line — 1-800-222-8477 — are anonymous.