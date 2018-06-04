Family of murder victim Allan Waugh still hopeful to get answers 4 years later

The daughters of murder victim Allan Waugh are still looking for answers, as they hang up posters in downtown Whitehorse urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We just want to keep it fresh in everyone's mind that we are still looking for answers on his passing and wanting to know what had happened that night," said Teresa Waugh.

The family has been handing out posters throughout the McIntyre subdivision over the weekend — the neighbourhood where the 69-year-old was found dead in his home on May 30, 2014.

The posters show a picture of Allan on vacation in Mexico with the hashtag #Justice4AllanWaugh across the top.

A poster of Allan Waugh shows him on vacation in Mexico before his death. He was 69 years old when he was murdered at his home in Whitehorse in 2014. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

Last week an arrest was made for the murders of Wendy Carlick and Sarah MacIntosh also found dead in the McIntyre subdivision in 2017. Everett Chief, 44, faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Carlick's death, and a charge of second-degree murder in MacIntosh's death.

"It's kind of hard, because when you first hear of an arrest made, your heart jumps and you think you might get answers ourselves," said Rosemary Waugh-Wilson.

"But we are really happy for this family and we're really hopeful ... we might get answers eventually as well."

The sisters recently met with RCMP who ensured them their dad's file has not been forgotten. Police printed the posters for them to handout, something they have been doing regularly since Allan's death four years ago.

Family members of murder victim Allan Waugh spent the weekend hanging up poster. They are urging people to contact RCMP if they know anything about his death. (Jackie McKay/CBC)

The family is hopeful with the new Yukon RCMP Historical Case Unit, which will investigate unsolved homicides and missing persons cases, will bring them the answers they've been desperately waiting for.

The family is asking anyone with information to contact police. All tips to the Crime Stoppers line — 1-800-222-8477 — are anonymous.